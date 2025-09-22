USS Dextrous Conducts Decommissioning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250903-N-HD763-1008 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 3, 2025) U.S. Sailors man the rails of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13) during a decommissioning ceremony for the ship in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)