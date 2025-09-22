Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dextrous Conducts Decommissioning Ceremony

    USS Dextrous Conducts Decommissioning Ceremony

    BAHRAIN

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Iain Page     

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250903-N-HD763-1037 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 3, 2025) U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Mark House, assigned to Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13), hands off the commissioning pennant to U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Kainoa Cumpston, commander, USS Dextrous, during a decommissioning ceremony for the ship in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 04:07
    Photo ID: 9338472
    VIRIN: 250903-N-HD763-1037
    Resolution: 6825x4875
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: BH
    This work, USS Dextrous Conducts Decommissioning Ceremony, by PO2 Iain Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Decommissioning Ceremony

    decommissioning

