Malaysia Hosts 49th IPAMS Panel

    MALAYSIA

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan R. Wilkes, assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, 7th Army Training Command, speaks at the 49th Indo-Pacific Army Management Seminar (IPAMS) held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 23–25, 2025.
    IPAMS is an annual gathering of senior Army leaders from the Indo-Pacific, fostering cooperation and collaboration on regional security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 00:30
    Photo ID: 9338255
    VIRIN: 250923-A-UU257-4841
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: MY
