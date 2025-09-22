Malaysia Hosts 49th IPAMS Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Malaysian Army Brig. Gen. Kaharuddin Katan speaks at the 49th Indo-Pacific Army Management Seminar (IPAMS) held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 23–25, 2025.

IPAMS is an annual gathering of senior Army leaders from the Indo-Pacific, fostering cooperation and collaboration on regional security challenges. (U.S Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)