Malaysian Army Brig. Gen. Kaharuddin Katan speaks at the 49th Indo-Pacific Army Management Seminar (IPAMS) held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 23–25, 2025.
IPAMS is an annual gathering of senior Army leaders from the Indo-Pacific, fostering cooperation and collaboration on regional security challenges. (U.S Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 00:31
|Photo ID:
|9338257
|VIRIN:
|250923-A-UU257-5969
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malaysia Hosts 49th IPAMS Panel [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.