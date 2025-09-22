National Defense University of Malaysia Lt. Cdr. (H) Dr. Tharishini Krishnan Rmnvr speaks at the 49th Indo-Pacific Army Management Seminar (IPAMS) held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 23–25, 2025.
IPAMS is an annual gathering of senior Army leaders from the Indo-Pacific, fostering cooperation and collaboration on regional security challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 00:31
|Photo ID:
|9338259
|VIRIN:
|250923-A-UU257-5644
|Resolution:
|7572x5050
|Size:
|10.4 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Malaysia Hosts 49th IPAMS Panel [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.