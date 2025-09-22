Yokota Airmen conduct hazardous materials cargo generation training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron offload a cart carrying gaseous oxygen tanks from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during a cargo generation exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2025. The training enhanced Yokota Airmen’s readiness to rapidly load hazardous materials and other cargo onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)