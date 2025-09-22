Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen conduct hazardous materials cargo generation training [Image 5 of 5]

    Yokota Airmen conduct hazardous materials cargo generation training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.22.2025

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron offload a cart carrying gaseous oxygen tanks from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during a cargo generation exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2025. The training enhanced Yokota Airmen’s readiness to rapidly load hazardous materials and other cargo onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 21:26
    Photo ID: 9338149
    VIRIN: 250922-F-PM645-2230
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.87 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Airmen conduct hazardous materials cargo generation training [Image 5 of 5], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130J Super Hercules
    Gaseous oxygen tanks cart
    Oxygen Aviator
    Hazmat cargo

