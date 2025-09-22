Yokota Airmen conduct hazardous materials cargo generation training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Estrada, center, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J loadmaster, discusses a hazardous materials cargo loading plan with Staff Sgt. Joshua Sanderson, left, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of air transportation, and Airman 1st Class Blake Parker, 36th AS C-130J loadmaster, during a cargo generation exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 22, 2025. The training enhanced Yokota Airmen’s readiness to rapidly load hazardous materials and other cargo onto a C-130J Super Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)