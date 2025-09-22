U.S. Army Col. Cody Volk, director of installations and environment, North Dakota Army National Guard, delivers remarks as the master of ceremonies during the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Dickinson Readiness Center, Sept. 24, 2025, Dickinson, North Dakota. The new $27 million new readiness center will house the 816th Military Police Company, North Dakota Army National Guard, and was part of a Fiscal Year 2022 military construction project that began in August 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Nathan Rivard)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9338078
|VIRIN:
|250924-Z-NB545-2758
|Resolution:
|6013x4013
|Size:
|6.32 MB
|Location:
|DICKINSON, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dickinson Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.