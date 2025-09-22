Dickinson Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Cody Volk, director of installations and environment, North Dakota Army National Guard, delivers remarks as the master of ceremonies during the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Dickinson Readiness Center, Sept. 24, 2025, Dickinson, North Dakota. The new $27 million new readiness center will house the 816th Military Police Company, North Dakota Army National Guard, and was part of a Fiscal Year 2022 military construction project that began in August 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Nathan Rivard)