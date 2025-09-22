Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dickinson Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 3 of 8]

    DICKINSON, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Capt. Nathan Rivard  

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Gov. Kelly Armstrong provides remarks during the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Dickinson Readiness Center, Sept. 24, 2025, Dickinson, North Dakota. The new $27 million new readiness center will house the 816th Military Police Company, North Dakota Army National Guard, and was part of a Fiscal Year 2022 military construction project that began in August 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Nathan Rivard)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 19:30
    Photo ID: 9338076
    VIRIN: 250924-Z-NB545-1311
    Resolution: 5559x3710
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: DICKINSON, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    This work, Dickinson Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dickinson
    Ribbon Cutting
    North Dakota National Guard

