Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

State, local, military leaders, and contractors cut a piece of ribbon during the Dickinson Readiness Center ribbon cutting ceremony, Sept. 24, 2025, Dickinson, North Dakota. The new $27 million new readiness center will house the 816th Military Police Company, North Dakota Army National Guard, and was part of a Fiscal Year 2022 military construction project that began in August 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Nathan Rivard)