State, local, military leaders, and contractors cut a piece of ribbon during the Dickinson Readiness Center ribbon cutting ceremony, Sept. 24, 2025, Dickinson, North Dakota. The new $27 million new readiness center will house the 816th Military Police Company, North Dakota Army National Guard, and was part of a Fiscal Year 2022 military construction project that began in August 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Nathan Rivard)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 19:30
|Photo ID:
|9338080
|VIRIN:
|250924-Z-NB545-4268
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|9.24 MB
|Location:
|DICKINSON, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dickinson Readiness Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.