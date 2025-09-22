Left to right: NUWC Division, Keyport employees Joshua Mock, Lucas Romas, James Deal, Adam Anderson, Sean Bloomsburg and Chris Figa pose with their completed ROV during the Digital Engineering Management Workshop held at the command’s Keyport Innovation Center, Aug. 26-28. The Defense Acquisition University-sponsored event provided hands-on engineering management training and culminated in a robotic vehicle competition. (Courtesy photo, U.S. Navy/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 19:21
|Photo ID:
|9338062
|VIRIN:
|250828-N-VX206-1003
|Resolution:
|2698x3598
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Division, Keyport hosts Digital Engineering Management Workshop [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NUWC Division, Keyport hosts Digital Engineering Management Workshop
No keywords found.