NUWC Division, Keyport hosts Digital Engineering Management Workshop

Left to right: NUWC Division, Keyport employees Joshua Mock, Lucas Romas, James Deal, Adam Anderson, Sean Bloomsburg and Chris Figa pose with their completed ROV during the Digital Engineering Management Workshop held at the command’s Keyport Innovation Center, Aug. 26-28. The Defense Acquisition University-sponsored event provided hands-on engineering management training and culminated in a robotic vehicle competition. (Courtesy photo, U.S. Navy/Released)