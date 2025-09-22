NUWC Division, Keyport hosts Digital Engineering Management Workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Left to right: NUWC Division, Keyport employees Michael Bonus, Justin Spreadborough, Samuel Goueth, Jordan Gahan and Robert Pound pose with their completed ROV during the Digital Engineering Management Workshop held at the command’s Keyport Innovation Center, Aug. 26-28. The Defense Acquisition University-sponsored event provided hands-on engineering management training and culminated in a robotic vehicle competition. (Courtesy photo, U.S. Navy/Released)