    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts Digital Engineering Management Workshop [Image 1 of 3]

    NUWC Division, Keyport hosts Digital Engineering Management Workshop

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Left to right: NUWC Division, Keyport employees Troy Magbag, Joshua Markley, Jacob Martin, Zackariha Dixon, Rachel Singleton and Brendan Guillory pose with their completed ROV during the Digital Engineering Management Workshop held at the command’s Keyport Innovation Center, Aug. 26-28. The Defense Acquisition University-sponsored event provided hands-on engineering management training and culminated in a robotic vehicle competition. (Courtesy photo, U.S. Navy/Released)

