    25th ID Enhances Readiness at Lightning Academy Air Assault Course [Image 2 of 15]

    25th ID Enhances Readiness at Lightning Academy Air Assault Course

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Staff Sgt. Adam Zenly, an instructor in the Lightning Academy Air Assault course, gives directions to students before rappel operations in Wahiawa, Hawaii, Sept. 18, 2025. Air Assault School is a grueling 10-day course that qualifies soldiers to conduct airmobile and air assault helicopter operations, to include aircraft orientation, sling load operations, proper rappelling techniques and fast-rope techniques. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 17:35
    This work, 25th ID Enhances Readiness at Lightning Academy Air Assault Course [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

