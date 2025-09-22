Chief Warrant Officer 2 Joseph Curcio, a student in the Lightning Academy Air Assault course, listens to directions from an instructor before rappel operations, Wahiawa, Hawaii, Sept. 18, 2025. Air Assault School is a grueling 10-day course that qualifies soldiers to conduct airmobile and air assault helicopter operations, to include aircraft orientation, sling load operations, proper rappelling techniques and fast-rope techniques. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 17:34
|Photo ID:
|9337962
|VIRIN:
|250918-N-UL352-1108
|Resolution:
|7463x5331
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 25th ID Enhances Readiness at Lightning Academy Air Assault Course [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.