25th ID Enhances Readiness at Lightning Academy Air Assault Course

Students in the Lightning Academy Air Assault course secure a line during rappel operations in Wahiawa, Hawaii, Sept. 18, 2025. Air Assault School is a grueling 10-day course that qualifies soldiers to conduct airmobile and air assault helicopter operations, to include aircraft orientation, sling load operations, proper rappelling techniques and fast-rope techniques. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)