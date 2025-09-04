The Honorable Peter Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, observes Basic Airborne Course Sept. 04, 2025, at Eubanks Field, on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photo by Daniel Marble)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 14:32
|Photo ID:
|9337470
|VIRIN:
|250904-A-QR442-3982
|Resolution:
|6398x4265
|Size:
|13.44 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 09 04 Secretary of Defense Visit [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Marble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.