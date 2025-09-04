Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 09 04 Secretary of Defense Visit [Image 1 of 6]

    2025 09 04 Secretary of Defense Visit

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Daniel Marble 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    The Honorable Peter Hegseth, Secretary of Defense, addresses students at the Basic Airborne Course Sept. 04, 2025, at Eubanks Field, on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photo by Daniel Marble)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 14:32
    Photo ID: 9337449
    VIRIN: 250904-A-QR442-3974
    Resolution: 6559x4373
    Size: 12.06 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    This work, 2025 09 04 Secretary of Defense Visit [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Marble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Benning
    Basic Airborne Course
    Eubanks Field
    Daniel Marble
    Secretary of Defense

