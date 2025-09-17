Soldiers with Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade, conduct squad tactics training Sept. 17, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. Squad tactics training is a culmination of different training exercises designed to teach soldiers battle procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 14:31
|Photo ID:
|9337451
|VIRIN:
|250917-A-QR442-4132
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|20.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 09 17 198th Squad Tactics Training [Image 6 of 6], by Daniel Marble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.