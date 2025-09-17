Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 09 17 198th Squad Tactics Training [Image 3 of 6]

    2025 09 17 198th Squad Tactics Training

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Daniel Marble 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 47th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade, conduct squad tactics training Sept. 17, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia. Squad tactics training is a culmination of different training exercises designed to teach soldiers battle procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 14:31
    Photo ID: 9337451
    VIRIN: 250917-A-QR442-4132
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 20.11 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Fort Benning
    STT
    198th
    Squad Tactics Training
    Daniel Marble

