Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    307th LRS gains new commander [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    307th LRS gains new commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Rachel Stanley, commander of the 307th Bomb Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, accepts the unit guidon during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 4, 2024. Stanley commissioned through the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2012 and brings a wealth of experience to the post. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Kate Bragg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 13:21
    Photo ID: 9337209
    VIRIN: 240804-F-ML790-1008
    Resolution: 4912x3268
    Size: 674.7 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th LRS gains new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    307th LRS gains new commander
    307th LRS gains new commander
    307th LRS gains new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRS
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    307th BW
    307th Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download