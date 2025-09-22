U.S. Air Force Maj. Rachel Stanley, commander of the 307th Bomb Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, accepts the unit guidon during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 4, 2024. Stanley commissioned through the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2012 and brings a wealth of experience to the post. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Kate Bragg)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 13:21
|Photo ID:
|9337209
|VIRIN:
|240804-F-ML790-1008
|Resolution:
|4912x3268
|Size:
|674.7 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 307th LRS gains new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS