307th LRS gains new commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Rachel Stanley, commander of the 307th Bomb Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, accepts the unit guidon during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 4, 2024. Stanley commissioned through the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2012 and brings a wealth of experience to the post. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Kate Bragg)