    307th LRS gains new commander [Image 1 of 3]

    307th LRS gains new commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Rachel Stanely, 307th Bomb Wing Logistics Readiness commander, greets Airmen from the unit in a receiving line after her assumption of command ceremony Aug. 4, 2024, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. During the ceremony, Stanley thanked the Airmen for their past efforts and reminded them of their essential role in the national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Kate Bragg)

