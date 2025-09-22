307th LRS gains new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Rachel Stanely, 307th Bomb Wing Logistics Readiness commander, greets Airmen from the unit in a receiving line after her assumption of command ceremony Aug. 4, 2024, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. During the ceremony, Stanley thanked the Airmen for their past efforts and reminded them of their essential role in the national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Kate Bragg)