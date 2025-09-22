307th LRS gains new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Rachel Stanley, 307th Bomb Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, poses with her daughter, Mathilde, and mother, Stephanie Stanley after her assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 4, 2024. During the ceremony Stanley thanked her family for supporting her. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Kate Bragg)