U.S. Air Force Maj. Rachel Stanley, 307th Bomb Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, poses with her daughter, Mathilde, and mother, Stephanie Stanley after her assumption of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 4, 2024. During the ceremony Stanley thanked her family for supporting her. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Kate Bragg)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 13:21
|Photo ID:
|9337207
|VIRIN:
|240804-F-ML790-1078
|Resolution:
|1200x798
|Size:
|170.11 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 307th LRS gains new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.