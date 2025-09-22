U.S Army Maj. Clifton Douglas (left) is awarded the Bronze Order of Mercury during Hails and Farewells at Night Hawk Golf Center, South Gambrills, MD, on September 22, 2025. The Bronze Order of Mercury recognizes Soldiers who have demonstrated the highest standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence and selflessness, and who have contributed significantly to the promotion of the Signal Corps and the Signal Corps Regimental Association. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Macaydan Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 09:55
|Photo ID:
|9336504
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-YB272-1270
|Resolution:
|6507x4338
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S Army Maj. Clifton Douglas is awarded the Bronze Order of Mercury [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Macaydan Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.