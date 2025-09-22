U.S. Army Maj. Clifton Douglas is awarded the Bronze Order of Mercury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Maj. Clifton Douglas (left) is awarded the Bronze Order of Mercury during Hails and Farewells at Night Hawk Golf Center, South Gambrills, MD, on September 22, 2025. The Bronze Order of Mercury recognizes Soldiers who have demonstrated the highest standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence and selflessness, and who have contributed significantly to the promotion of the Signal Corps and the Signal Corps Regimental Association. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Macaydan Hawkins)