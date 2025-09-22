Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Maj. Clifton Douglas is awarded the Bronze Order of Mercury [Image 15 of 21]

    U.S. Army Maj. Clifton Douglas is awarded the Bronze Order of Mercury

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Macaydan Hawkins 

    7th Signal Command

    U.S Army Maj. Clifton Douglas (left) is awarded the Bronze Order of Mercury during Hails and Farewells at Night Hawk Golf Center, South Gambrills, MD, on September 22, 2025. The Bronze Order of Mercury recognizes Soldiers who have demonstrated the highest standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence and selflessness, and who have contributed significantly to the promotion of the Signal Corps and the Signal Corps Regimental Association. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Macaydan Hawkins)

