    7th Signal Command (Theater) Fort Meade Headquarters conducts Hails and Farewells Sept. 19 [Image 19 of 21]

    7th Signal Command (Theater) Fort Meade Headquarters conducts Hails and Farewells Sept. 19

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Macaydan Hawkins 

    7th Signal Command

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Abigail Bloom practices her golf swing after hails and farewells at Night Hawk Golf Center, South Gambrills, MD, on September 22, 2025. The 7th Signal Command (Theater) periodically recognizes its incoming and outgoing personnel. Newcomers are introduced and welcomed as valued members of the command, while departing members are given a formal farewell in recognition of their service and contributions to the organization. This tradition fosters unit cohesion, strengthens camaraderie and ensures every Soldier and DA Civilian feels appreciated as part of the 7th Signal Command family. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Macaydan Hawkins)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 09:55
    Location: MARYLAND, US
