Defending the base: security forces Airmen participate in heavy weapons training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force security forces Airman shoots an M249 machine gun during a heavy weapons training at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The Airmen fired the machine guns from the ground using a tripod and while mounted on a vehicle to practice different positions better preparing them for different scenarios they may face on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)