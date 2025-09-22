Defending the base: security forces Airmen participate in heavy weapons training

A U.S. Air Force security forces Airman shoots an M249 machine gun during a heavy weapons training at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The Airmen fired the machine guns from the ground using a tripod and while mounted on a vehicle to practice different positions better preparing them for different scenarios they may face on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 08:08
|Photo ID:
|9336221
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-GH688-1514
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
