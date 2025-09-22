Defending the base: security forces Airmen participate in heavy weapons training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Frank Asibey-Anokye, assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, listens to a cadre’s instructions during a heavy weapons training at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. Security forces Airmen are the first line of defense for an installation and this training allows them to familiarize themselves with different weapons and practice their firing proficiency to stay mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)