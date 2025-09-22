Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defending the base: security forces Airmen participate in heavy weapons training [Image 2 of 5]

    Defending the base: security forces Airmen participate in heavy weapons training

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Frank Asibey-Anokye, assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, listens to a cadre’s instructions during a heavy weapons training at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. Security forces Airmen are the first line of defense for an installation and this training allows them to familiarize themselves with different weapons and practice their firing proficiency to stay mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 08:08
    Photo ID: 9336183
    VIRIN: 250918-F-GH688-1113
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

