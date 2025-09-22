Defending the base: security forces Airmen participate in heavy weapons training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force security forces Airmen aim AT4 rocket launcher simulators during a heavy weapons training at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025. The Airmen used various weapons during the training to help the students prepare for different situations they may face on the battlefield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)