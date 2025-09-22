Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year MSTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, prepare to help Soldiers before they run Tactical Combat Casualty Care lanes during the North Knight of the Year competition, at the Medical Simulation Training Center, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 22, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)