U.S. Soldiers assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, prepare to help Soldiers before they run Tactical Combat Casualty Care lanes during the North Knight of the Year competition, at the Medical Simulation Training Center, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 22, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 02:29
|Photo ID:
|9335918
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-DT978-1148
|Resolution:
|7425x4950
|Size:
|28.77 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year MSTC [Image 37 of 37], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.