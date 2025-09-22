Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year MSTC [Image 30 of 37]

    Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year MSTC

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Kevin Payne    

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Spc. JeanPaul Ramirez, assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, applies gauze to a medical mannequin during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care lane during the North Knight of the Year competition, at the Medical Simulation Training Center, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 22, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 02:29
    Photo ID: 9335869
    VIRIN: 250918-A-DT978-1301
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 31.3 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year MSTC [Image 37 of 37], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOTY
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    NorthKnight

