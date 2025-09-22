Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year MSTC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Cpl. Zachary Wright grades U.S. Army Sgt. Mandi Luebbering, assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care lane during the North Knight of the Year competition, at the Medical Simulation Training Center, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 22, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)