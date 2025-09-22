U.S. Army Cpl. Zachary Wright grades U.S. Army Sgt. Mandi Luebbering, assigned to Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland-Pfalz, Public Health Command Europe, during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care lane during the North Knight of the Year competition, at the Medical Simulation Training Center, Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 22, 2025. The competition features a multitude of events that test the Soldiers mental, physical, and tactical proficiency, while developing their resiliency and exemplifying the warrior ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 02:29
|Photo ID:
|9335873
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-DT978-1351
|Resolution:
|6961x4640
|Size:
|22.29 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
This work, Veterinary Readiness Activity Soldier of the Year MSTC [Image 37 of 37], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.