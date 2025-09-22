Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a gun shoot in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250914-N-CV021-1176

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 14, 2025) — Ensign Mark McGrade, from Queens, New York, fires an M18 9mm pistol on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a small-arms gun shoot in the South China Sea, Sep. 14. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)