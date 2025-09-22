Sailors aboard the USS John Finn hold a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250914-N-CV021-1039

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 14, 2025) — Chief Damage Controlman Laura Nino, from Rio Bravo, Mexico, is pinned with anchors during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in the South China Sea, Sep. 14. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)