Sailors aboard the USS John Finn hold a chief petty officer pinning ceremony in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 14, 2025) — Chief petty officer selects aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) sing “Anchors Aweigh” during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony on the flight deck in the South China Sea, Sep. 14. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|09.14.2025
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
