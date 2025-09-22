OS25 close-quarters combat training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 396th Military Police Detachment, 200th Military Police Command, conducted advanced close-quarters combat training with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force during Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area in Niigata Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 22.

Orient Shield 25, is a trilateral field training exercise that includes Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members and for the first time, the Australian Army.