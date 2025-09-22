U.S. Army Soldiers from the 396th Military Police Detachment, 200th Military Police Command, conducted advanced close-quarters combat training with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force during Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area in Niigata Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 22.
Orient Shield 25, is a trilateral field training exercise that includes Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members and for the first time, the Australian Army.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 20:17
|Photo ID:
|9335405
|VIRIN:
|250922-O-SK840-6443
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|742.29 KB
|Location:
|NIIGATA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OS25 close-quarters combat training [Image 14 of 14], by Fumiaki Tabuchi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.