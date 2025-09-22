Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OS25 close-quarters combat training [Image 3 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    OS25 close-quarters combat training

    NIIGATA, JAPAN

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Fumiaki Tabuchi 

    U.S. Army Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 396th Military Police Detachment, 200th Military Police Command, conducted advanced close-quarters combat training with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force during Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area in Niigata Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 22.
    Orient Shield 25, is a trilateral field training exercise that includes Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members and for the first time, the Australian Army.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 20:17
    Photo ID: 9335419
    VIRIN: 250922-O-SK840-4089
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 853.25 KB
    Location: NIIGATA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OS25 close-quarters combat training [Image 14 of 14], by Fumiaki Tabuchi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OS25 close-quarters combat training
    OS25 close-quarters combat training
    OS25 close-quarters combat training
    OS25 close-quarters combat training
    OS25 close-quarters combat training
    OS25 close-quarters combat training
    OS25 close-quarters combat training
    OS25 close-quarters combat training
    OS25 close-quarters combat training
    OS25 close-quarters combat training
    OS25 close-quarters combat training
    OS25 close-quarters combat training
    OS25 close-quarters combat training
    OS25 close-quarters combat training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OS25
    Orient Shield 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download