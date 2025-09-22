Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stanford University School of Sustainability Students Visit PMRF [Image 2 of 6]

    Stanford University School of Sustainability Students Visit PMRF

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Jonell Kaohelaulii 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (September 10, 2025) Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Meteoroligist Tim Golden speaks to students from Stanford University's School of Sustainability during an installation visit and tour. The students learned about PMRF's unique mission set and how it is able to balance military readiness with the protection of natural and cultural resources. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Jonell Kaohelaulii)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 18:29
    Photo ID: 9335279
    VIRIN: 250910-N-VU665-1026
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Sustainability
    STEM
    PMRF
    Navy250

