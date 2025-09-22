PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (September 10, 2025) Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Commanding Officer Robert Prince speaks to students from Stanford University's School of Sustainability during an installation visit and tour. The students learned about PMRF's unique mission set and how it is able to balance military readiness with the protection of natural and cultural resources. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Jonell Kaohelaulii)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 18:29
|Photo ID:
|9335277
|VIRIN:
|250910-N-VU665-1080
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stanford University School of Sustainability Students Visit PMRF [Image 6 of 6], by Jonell Kaohelaulii, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.