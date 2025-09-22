Stanford University School of Sustainability Students Visit PMRF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (September 10, 2025) Students from Stanford University's School of Sustainability pose for a group photo during an installation visit and tour of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. The students learned about PMRF's unique mission set and how it is able to balance military readiness with the protection of natural and cultural resources. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Jonell Kaohelaulii)