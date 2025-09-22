Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Perkins, Construction and Facilities Manager, U.S. Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, Sen. Joni Ernst, Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Strasser, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the Iowa Army National Guard and Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott pose for a photo at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Sioux City Iowa Army National Guard Armory in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 23, 2025. The Iowa Army National Guard held a groundbreaking ceremony for the site of a new vehicle maintenance shop. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)