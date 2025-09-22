Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three of five golden shovels stand implanted in dirt at the Sioux City Iowa Army National Guard Armory in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 23, 2025. The Iowa Army National Guard held a groundbreaking ceremony for the site of a new vehicle maintenance shop. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)