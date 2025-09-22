Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Groundbreaking Ceremony

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers of the Iowa National Guard pose for a photo at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Sioux City Iowa Army National Guard Armory in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 23, 2025. The Iowa Army National Guard held a groundbreaking ceremony for the site of a new vehicle maintenance shop. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Iowa National Guard breaks ground on vehicle maintenance shop

    groundbreaking
    Sioux City
    Iowa Army National Guard
    Vehicle maintenance shop
    ceremony
    Major General Stephen Osborn

