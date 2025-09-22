Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers of the Iowa National Guard pose for a photo at a groundbreaking ceremony at the Sioux City Iowa Army National Guard Armory in Sioux City, Iowa, Sept. 23, 2025. The Iowa Army National Guard held a groundbreaking ceremony for the site of a new vehicle maintenance shop. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)