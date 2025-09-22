U.S. Army Reserve Col. Oluwaseun Cole, commander of the 5th Health Services Brigade, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer.)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 14:04
|Photo ID:
|9334459
|VIRIN:
|250913-A-UB857-5504
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Health Services Brigade Welcomes Col. Cole [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Adam Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.