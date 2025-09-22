Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Health Services Brigade Welcomes Col. Cole [Image 4 of 5]

    5th Health Services Brigade Welcomes Col. Cole

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The 5th Health Services Brigade color guard stands at attention during a change of command ceremony, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX, where the unit bid farewell to U.S. Army Reserve Col. Miller King and welcomed Col. Oluwaseun Cole. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer.)

    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command

