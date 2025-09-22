5th Health Services Brigade Welcomes Col. Cole

The 5th Health Services Brigade color guard stands at attention during a change of command ceremony, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX, where the unit bid farewell to U.S. Army Reserve Col. Miller King and welcomed Col. Oluwaseun Cole. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer.)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2025 14:04
|Photo ID:
|9334445
|VIRIN:
|250913-A-UB857-4779
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
