1-3 Attack Battalion Conducts Refueling and Rearming at Aerial Gunnery

An AH-64E Apache Guardian lands at the forward arming and refueling point at 1-3 Attack Battalion's aerial gunnery exercise. Gunnery is essential for maintaining the combat readiness and lethality of 1-3 Attack Battalion. It validates the proficiency of the AH-64E Apache crews, ensuring they can effectively employ their weapons systems to engage high-value targets.