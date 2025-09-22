An AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter lands at the Forward Arming and Refueling Point at 1-3 Attack Battalion’s aerial gunnery exercise, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 23. Gunnery is essential for maintaining the combat readiness and lethality of 1-3 Attack Battalion. It validates the proficiency of the AH-64E Apache crews, ensuring they can effectively employ their weapons systems to engage high-value targets.
This work, 1-3 Attack Battalion Conducts Refueling and Rearming at Aerial Gunnery [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Christian Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.