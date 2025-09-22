Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-3 Attack Battalion Conducts Refueling and Rearming at Aerial Gunnery [Image 2 of 4]

    1-3 Attack Battalion Conducts Refueling and Rearming at Aerial Gunnery

    GERMANY

    09.22.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Christian Brooks 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Soldier waits to refuel and rearm an AH-64E Apache Guardian during 1-3 Attack Battalion's aerial gunnery exercise. Gunnery is essential for maintaining the combat readiness and lethality of 1-3 Attack Battalion. It validates the proficiency of the AH-64E Apache crews, ensuring they can effectively employ their weapons systems to engage high-value targets.

    1-3 Attack Battalion Conducts Refueling and Rearming at Aerial Gunnery
    1-3 Attack Battalion Conducts Refueling and Rearming at Aerial Gunnery
    1-3 Attack Battalion Conducts Refueling and Rearming at Aerial Gunnery
    1-3 Attack Battalion Conducts Refueling and Rearming at Aerial Gunnery

