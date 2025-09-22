Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring a Pioneer: Dr. George Carruthers’ Legacy Reaches Space Again [Image 3 of 3]

    Honoring a Pioneer: Dr. George Carruthers’ Legacy Reaches Space Again

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.1972

    Photo by Emily Winget 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Dr. George Carruthers (center) discusses the far ultraviolet camera/spectrograph with Apollo 16 Commander John Young (right). (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.08.1972
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 08:04
    Photo ID: 9333335
    VIRIN: 720408-N-N0204-1001
    Resolution: 3000x1985
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    NASA
    USNRL
    Navy

