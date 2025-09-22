Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring a Pioneer: Dr. George Carruthers’ Legacy Reaches Space Again [Image 1 of 3]

    Honoring a Pioneer: Dr. George Carruthers’ Legacy Reaches Space Again

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2013

    Photo by Emily Winget 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Dr. George Carruthers shakes the hand of former President Barrack Obama during the 2012 National Medal of Technology and Innovation awarding ceremony. Carruthers’ groundbreaking work at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) transformed how we observe Earth and space. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2013
    Date Posted: 09.23.2025 08:04
    Photo ID: 9333329
    VIRIN: 130201-N-US284-2303
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 189.02 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
